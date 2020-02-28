Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1908 NW Baldwin.
Incident, 705 NW 57th.
Possession of narcotics, marijuana possession, receiving stolen property, willful obstructing an officer, Northwest 17th Street and Pollard Avenue.
Property damage, 712. SW Arbuckle.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1620 SW Pennsylvania.
Burglary, 2212 Fort Sill Blvd.
Petit larceny, 3323 SW Salinas Drive.
Incident, 2020 NW 24th.
Petit larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.