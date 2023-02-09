Police reports for Feb. 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, vandalism, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.Larceny, 24 N. Sheridan.Larceny, No. 2 NW 36th.Larceny, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 1905 NW Euclid.Larceny, 1604 NW Lindy.Vandalism, Lake Lawtonka Day Use Area.Burglary, 2310 E. Gore.Burglary, 3802 NW Bell.Larceny, 1422 NW 23rd.Sex offenses, 3502 E. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists