Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Prostitution, 2419 NW 7th.

Auto theft, 2312 Fort Sill Blvd.

DUI, 2413 NW Saxon Circle.

Trespassing, 2224 NW 25th.

Larceny, 601 S. Sheridan.

DUI, 600 SW Roosevelt.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

