Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespass, 2224 NW 25th.

Theft of vehicle, 1202 NW Smith.

Trespass, 3134 Cache Road.

Drunk driving, Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Trespass, 1202 Cache Road.

Trespass 7700 SW Lee.

Drunk driving, Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Denver Avenue.

Drunk driving, Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.