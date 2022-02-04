Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 709 SW Butterfield Drive.

Larceny, 1204 SW C.

Burglary, 1401 SW E.

Larceny, 2620 W. Gore.

Burglary, 1309 NW Baldwin.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you