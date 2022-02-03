Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1102 NW 47th.

Burglary, 405 NW Glendale Drive.

Auto theft, 209 SW 8th.

Disorderly conduct, Southwest 16th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Extortion/blackmail, 2508 N. Sheridan.

Robbery, 1515 SW E.

Disorderly conduct, 2302 N. Sheridan.

Trespassing, 2237 NW Hoover.

Aggravated assault, 709 SW Butterfield Drive.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

