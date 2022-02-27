Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, Southwest 67th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Burglary, 1203 SW J.

Larceny, 2102 W. Gore.

Trespassing, 1618 SW New York.

Larceny, 801 SW Chaucer Drive.

Larceny, 2402 W. Gore.

Larceny, 1404 SW Washington.

Burglary, 402 NW Rogers Lane.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

