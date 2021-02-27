Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 802 SW I.
Narcotics possession, Northwest 52nd Street and Ozmun Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding police, Southwest 16th Street and D Avenue.
Burglary, 4315 SE Camelot Drive.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2440 NW 43rd.
Auto theft, 1115 NW Maple.
Auto theft, Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Stonegate Place.
Public nudity, Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Resisting police, 2107 Cache Road.
Burglary, 4625 SW J.