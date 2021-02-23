Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 18th Street and A Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5214 Cache Road.
Property damage, 912 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 5535 Cache Road.
Incident, 6439 Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 5330 NW Glenn.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, auto burglary, 3134 Cache Road.
Incident, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.
Robbery, 2505 NW 82nd.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2620 W. Gore.
Assault with a dangerous weapon 1710 Cache Road.
Incident, 136 NE Babbitt.
Incident, 5535 Cache Road.
Robbery, 7510 NW Tango Road.
Petit larceny, 1615 SW Washington.
Assault and battery, 1211 SW 25th.