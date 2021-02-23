Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 18th Street and A Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5214 Cache Road.

Property damage, 912 SW Jefferson.

Incident, 5535 Cache Road.

Incident, 6439 Cache Road.

Petit larceny, 5330 NW Glenn.

Tampering with a motor vehicle, auto burglary, 3134 Cache Road.

Incident, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.

Robbery, 2505 NW 82nd.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2620 W. Gore.

Assault with a dangerous weapon 1710 Cache Road.

Incident, 136 NE Babbitt.

Incident, 5535 Cache Road.

Robbery, 7510 NW Tango Road.

Petit larceny, 1615 SW Washington.

Assault and battery, 1211 SW 25th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

