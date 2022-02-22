Police reports for Feb. 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespass, 3134 Cache Road.Drunk driving, Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Atlanta Avenue.Disorderly conduct, 2617 SW I.Burglary, 7915 NW Concho.Theft/Larceny, 5604 NW Eisenhower.Theft/Larceny, 2610 SW Lee.Burglary, 2428 NW 42nd.Burglary, 325 NW 35th.Theft/Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.Burglary, 2408 NW 52nd.Disorderly conduct, 5324 Cache Road.Theft/Larceny, SW Summit.Drunk driving, 2201 Cache Road.Drunk driving, Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and West Gore Boulevard.Drunk driving, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard.Drunk driving, Northwest Arlington Avenue and West Gore Boulevard.Drunk driving, Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Offense Following Drunk Driving Police Crime Criminal Law Lawton Police Department Disorderly Conduct Burglary Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists