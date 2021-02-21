Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI with drugs, 500 block Southwest Summit Avenue.
Escape from confinement, narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 10 SW 4th.
Assault and battery, 12 SW C.
Property damage, 2302 N. Sheridan.
Burglary, 2105 SW A.
Tampering with utilities, 1513 NW Taft.
Burglary, 1133 NW Oak.
Burglary, 308 SW 13th.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 802 SW 26th Place.
Burglary, 806 NW Ferris.
Incident, 7019 Cache Road.
Arson, 2407 SW H.
Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.
Petit larceny, 5214 Cache Road.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1507 NW Bell.
Incident, West Gore Boulevard and 67th Street.
Robbery, 5537 NW Eisenhower Drive.
DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Kingston Boulevard.
Incident, 5602 W. Lee.