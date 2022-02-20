Police reports for Feb. 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2302 SW Rolling Hills Place.Larceny, 1602 SW B.Robbery, 2231 NW Hoover.Burglary, 4519 SW G.Vandalism, 2326 NW Williams.Vandalism, 1401 SW B.Larceny, 1311 NW Carroll Drive.Auto theft, 1302 SW Park.Larceny, 1306 NW Irwin.Disorderly conduct, 805 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 1216 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 3011 E. Gore.Burglary, 1401 SW 2nd.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Burglary, 6818 SW Bainbridge.Larceny, 6714 NW Eisenhower Drive.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Larceny, 923 SW 9th.Burglary, 7822 NW Welco.Larceny, 4806 NE Columbia.Burglary, 802 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 601 NE Flower Moud.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Burglary, 3804 NW Ferris.Vandalism, 1310 NW 47th.Burglary, 4801 SE Avalon.Larceny, 314 SW G.Burglary, 401 Fort Sill blvd.Larceny, 1117 NW 50th.Larceny, 5515 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists