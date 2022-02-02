Police reports for Feb. 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Taylor Avenue.Vandalism, 5814 NW Elm.Vandalism, 5525 Cache Road.Auto theft, 2125 NW Smith.Larceny, 2505 NW 82nd.Burglary, 5535 Cache road.Burglary, 1503 SW New York.Auto theft, 1203 NW Cheswick.Robbery, 502 SW Washington.Disorderly conduct, 1211 SW 25th.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists