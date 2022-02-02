Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Taylor Avenue.

Vandalism, 5814 NW Elm.

Vandalism, 5525 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 2125 NW Smith.

Larceny, 2505 NW 82nd.

Burglary, 5535 Cache road.

Burglary, 1503 SW New York.

Auto theft, 1203 NW Cheswick.

Robbery, 502 SW Washington.

Disorderly conduct, 1211 SW 25th.

Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

