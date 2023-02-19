Police reports for Feb. 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 212 NW Columbia.Larceny, 4720 NW Cheryl Blvd.Larceny, 1507 SW Tennessee.Sex offenses, 1128 NW Maple.Disorderly conduct, 2202 SW 11th.Auto theft, 622 SW Bishop.DUI, Northwest 40th Street and Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.DUI, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, Northwest Oak Avenue and Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 1821 NW 82nd.Burglary, 2523 NW 38th.Burglary, 111 NE 52nd.Burglary, 1714 NW Irwin.Vandalism, 1005 SW 4th.Robbery, 202 E. Lee.Larceny, 402 N. Sheridan.Sex offenses, 1002 SW 6th.Larceny, 1127 E. Gore.Larceny, 314 SW 83rd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists