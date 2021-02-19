Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Pointing a weapon at another person, auto theft, 1401 SW B.
Trespassing, 2110 NW Lindy.
Burglary, malicious injury to property, 1910 NW Williams.
Petit larceny, 40 NE 25th.
Petit larceny, 4821 NW Williams.
Burglary, 2504 NW Prentice.
Assault and battery, 1912 SW D.
Burglary, 2309 NW 38th.
Burglary, 716 NW Columbia.
Trespassing, 3134 Cache Road.
Incident, 519 SW 70th.
Incident, Interstate 44 and East Gore Boulevard.