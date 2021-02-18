Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault and battery, 6439 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 1311 SW 5th.
Burglary, 3003 E. Gore.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
