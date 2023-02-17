Police reports for Feb. 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 2510 NW 52nd.Auto theft, 2811 NW Morningside Drive.Vandalism, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Vandalism, 1807 NW Baldwin.Drug possession, 927 SW D.Vandalism, 1508 NW Irvin.Larceny, 601 S. Sheridan.DUI, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists