Police reports for Feb. 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 4 hrs ago

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 4613 SE Brighton Court.Burglary, 1518 NW Williams.Burglary, 1511 NW Kingsbury.Vandalism, 100 S. Rail Road.Vandalism, 1212 SW D.Burglary, 4123 SW Jefferson.Vandalism, 2101 SW 38th.Burglary, 2411 W. Lee.Burglary, 2709 NW 25th.Kidnapping, 601 SW Park.Burglary, 2111 NW Lindy.Vandalism, 610 SW 23rd Place.Larceny, 2602 NW Ferris.Burglary, 6725 NW Atlanta.Vandalism, 706 NW 16th.Larceny, 1613 SW A.Auto theft, 3110 Cache Road.Aggravated assault, 8607 SE Flower Mound.Drug possession, 2403 SW E.Larceny, 4906 NW Ozmun.Larceny, 1435 NW 67th.Larceny, 2301 NW 36th.Larceny, 261 NW 2nd.Larceny, 2312 NW 75th.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Burglary, 251 E. Lake Drive.Burglary, 2405 NW Williams.Larceny, 5535 Cache Road.Burglary, 1905 NW Williams.Larceny, 2106 NW Baltimore.Larceny, 2301 NW Williams.Larceny, 5131 W. Gore.Vandalism, 2510 NW 52nd.Larceny, 1110 Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 827 NW 17th.Larceny, 1026 NW 38th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.