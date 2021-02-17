Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 515 W. Lee.
Auto theft, 1502 NW Kingsbury.
Incident, 1516 SW E.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 515 W. Lee.
Auto theft, 1502 NW Kingsbury.
Incident, 1516 SW E.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.