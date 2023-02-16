Police reports for Feb. 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1814 NW Taylor.Larceny, 1202 Cache Road.DUI, 305 NW 4th.Auto theft, 5002 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1208 SW Park.Larceny, 1609 SW B.Trespassing, 821 N. Sheridan.Trespassing, 602 NW 16th.Drug possession, Southwest 11th Street and King Avenue.Larceny, 706 SW A.Vandalism, 212 SW 9th.Larceny, 503 N. Sheridan.Auto theft, Southeast Lee Boulevard and Flower Mound Road.Burglary, 2602 SW G.Burglary, 3134 Cache Road.Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.Burglary, 208 NW Euclid. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists