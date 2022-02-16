Police reports for Feb. 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Robbery, 2202 SW 11th.Arson, Southwest 15th Street and I Avenue.Fatal crash, Northwest 63rd Street and Cache Road.DUI, Northwest Horton Boulevard and Cache Road.Auto theft, 622 SW Highland.Larceny, 3401 W. GOre.Vandalism, 2606 SW D.Larceny, 615 SW Summit.Auto theft, Southwest 6th Street and C Avenue.Larceny, 7625 NW Atlanta.Larceny, 701 SW 45th.Larceny, 1911 NW Elm.Disorderly conduct, 1401 SW B.Vandalism, 2101 SW 38th.Aggravated assault, Southwest 11th Street and Tinney Road.Burglary, 7919 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.Drug possession, Southwest 24th Street and Cornell Avenue.Vandalism, 620 Cache Road.Larceny, 1125 E. Gore.Vandalism, 715 SW A.Burglary, 39 SE 6th.Larceny, 5103 NW Meadowbrook Drive.Burglary, 4627 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2801 E. Lee.Burglary, 2005 NW Floyd.Larceny, 1901 NW Euclid.Burglary, 1234 NW Ozmun.Larceny, 2809 NW 25th.Larceny, 4822 NE Winfield Circle.Burglary, 5535 Cache Road.Vandalism, 6703 SW Beta.Auto theft, 4751 NW Motif Manor. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists