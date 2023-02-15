Police reports for Feb. 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Arson, 1212 NW 31st.Larceny, 6438 NW Columbia.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road, larceny.Disorderly conduct, 805 SW Jefferson.Drug possession, 701 SW Jefferson.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Larceny, 420 SW G.Auto theft, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, Southwest 3rd Street and Park Avenue.DUI, Northwest Dearborn Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Burglary, 6313 NW Elm. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists