Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft of vehicle, 1507 NW Bell.

Narcotics/drug laws, Southwest E Avenue and Southwest 17th Street.

Robbery, 2402 SW Lee.

Theft/larceny, 611 SE 2nd.

Burglary, 1616 SW F.

Theft of vehicle, 6405 NW Oak.

Drunk driving, Cache Road and Northwest Sheridan Road.

Recommended for you