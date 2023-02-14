Police reports for Feb. 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics, 2301 Cache Road.Burglary, 412 NW Bell.Narcotics, Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue.Theft, 1313 NW Lincoln.Theft, 602 SW H.Theft, 2506 SW White.Weapons law violations, 717 SW 45th.Drunk driving, Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest B Avenue.Drunkenness, 4510 SE Lee.Drunkenness, 1930 Cache Road.Theft, 1414 NW Sheridan Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists