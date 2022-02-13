Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 425 NW Chimney Creek Drive.

Larceny, 1421 NW 23rd.

Auto theft, 100 S. Railroad Street.

Larceny, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway.

Auto theft, 824 SE 2nd.

Arson, 1405 SW E.

Aggravated assault, 1503 SW Tennessee.

Larceny, 1704 NW Arlington.

Larceny, 2007 NW 52nd.

Auto theft, 201 W. Gore.

Larceny, 2100 SW 6th.

Larceny, 2306 W. Gore.

Burglary, 2311 W. Lee.

DUI, 2502 E. Gore.

Larceny, 2636 SW I.

Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 3822 NW Columbia.

Burglary, 402 NW Rogers Lane.

Larcenies, 4402 Cache Road.

Trespassing, 4611 NE Dearborn.

Larceny, 6606 NW Willow Tree Circle.

Drug possession, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 44th and 43rd streets.

Aggravated assault, Southwest 18th Street and A Avenue.

Drug possession, 406 NW 67th.

Drug possession, 2410 NW Lindy.

Burglary, 2216 SW 6th.

Drug possession, 10 SW 4th.

DUI, 707 NW 46th.

DUI, 1662 NW 27th.

DUI, Northwest 22nd Street and Williams Avenue.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you