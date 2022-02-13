Police reports for Feb. 13, 2022 Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 425 NW Chimney Creek Drive.Larceny, 1421 NW 23rd.Auto theft, 100 S. Railroad Street.Larceny, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway.Auto theft, 824 SE 2nd.Arson, 1405 SW E.Aggravated assault, 1503 SW Tennessee.Larceny, 1704 NW Arlington.Larceny, 2007 NW 52nd.Auto theft, 201 W. Gore.Larceny, 2100 SW 6th.Larceny, 2306 W. Gore.Burglary, 2311 W. Lee.DUI, 2502 E. Gore.Larceny, 2636 SW I.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Vandalism, 3822 NW Columbia.Burglary, 402 NW Rogers Lane.Larcenies, 4402 Cache Road.Trespassing, 4611 NE Dearborn.Larceny, 6606 NW Willow Tree Circle.Drug possession, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.DUI, Northwest 44th and 43rd streets.Aggravated assault, Southwest 18th Street and A Avenue.Drug possession, 406 NW 67th.Drug possession, 2410 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2216 SW 6th.Drug possession, 10 SW 4th.DUI, 707 NW 46th.DUI, 1662 NW 27th.DUI, Northwest 22nd Street and Williams Avenue. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists