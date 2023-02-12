Police reports for Feb. 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, No. 4 E. Lee.Larceny, Northwest 27th Street and Wesley Avenue.Vandalism, 202 S. Sheridan.Vandalism, 912 SW C.Larcenies, 4402 Cache Road.Auto theft, 100 S. Rail Road.Larceny, 407 NW 3rd.Trespassing, 802 SW 5th.Disorderly conduct, Northwest Walding Street and Sheridan Road.Larceny, 2110 NW Lindy.Drug possession, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.DUI, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.DUI, 1632 NW 25th.Vandalism, 2303 NW Williams.Larceny, 2202 E. Gore.Larceny, 309 NW Bell.Drug possession, 6807 NW Willow Springs Drive.Auto theft, 2510 Cache Road.Larceny, No. 5 SW 5th.Larceny, 1507 SW 7th.Burglary, 901 NW 66th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists