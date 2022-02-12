Police reports for Feb. 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 425 NW Chimney Creek Drive.Larceny, 1421 NW 23rd.Auto theft, 100 S. Railroad Street.Larceny, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway.Auto theft, 824 SE 2nd.Drug possession, 406 NW 67th.Drug possession, 2410 NW Lindy.Burglary, 2216 SW 6th.Drug possession, 10 SW 4th.DUI, 707 NW 46th.DUI, 1662 NW 27th.DUI, Northwest 22nd Street and Williams Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Offense Following Lawton Police Department Police Crime Criminal Law Northwest Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists