Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 425 NW Chimney Creek Drive.

Larceny, 1421 NW 23rd.

Auto theft, 100 S. Railroad Street.

Larceny, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway.

Auto theft, 824 SE 2nd.

Drug possession, 406 NW 67th.

Drug possession, 2410 NW Lindy.

Burglary, 2216 SW 6th.

Drug possession, 10 SW 4th.

DUI, 707 NW 46th.

DUI, 1662 NW 27th.

DUI, Northwest 22nd Street and Williams Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.