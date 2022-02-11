Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, auto theft, 100 S. Rail Road.

Weapons law violation, Southeast Flower Mound Road and Bishop Road.

Larceny, 1803 NW Lawton.

DUI, Northwest 13th Street and Taylor Avenue.

Burglary, 1410 NW Taylor.

Burglary, 4741 NW Motif Manor.

Larceny, 810 SW Avenue I.

Burglary, 907½ NW Columbia.

Burglary, 1410 NW Bell.

Larceny, 2505 NW 82nd.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

