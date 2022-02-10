Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southwest 17th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Auto theft, 912 NW Arlington.

Burglary, 503 SW Garfield.

Larceny, 3745 W. Lee.

Auto theft, 406 NW 8th.

Auto theft, 6921 W. Gore.

Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.

Larceny, 2405 SW New York.

DUI, Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you