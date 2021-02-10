Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1210 NW Columbia.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2318 SW C.
Larceny, 7109 SW Anglewood Drive.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
