Police reports for Feb. 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft of Vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.Theft of Vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.Burglary, 7619 NW Castlerock Place.Theft/Larceny 4402 Cache Road.Theft/Larceny, 7402 NW Sun.Theft/Larceny, 4309 SE Camelot.Theft/Larceny, 2310 SW Sheridan Road.Local Ordinance, 2315 NW Terrace Hills.Burglary, 1309 NW Baldwin.Theft/Larceny, 295 NW 2nd.Burglary, 1820 NW 52nd.Drunk Driving, Southwest 20th Street and West Gore Boulevard.Drunk Driving, 103 SE Lee.Drunk Driving, Northeast 15th Street and Cache Road.Drunk Driving, Southwest 15th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.Burglary, 36 NW 29th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Drunk Driving Following Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists