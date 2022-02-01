Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft of Vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.

Theft of Vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.

Burglary, 7619 NW Castlerock Place.

Theft/Larceny 4402 Cache Road.

Theft/Larceny, 7402 NW Sun.

Theft/Larceny, 4309 SE Camelot.

Theft/Larceny, 2310 SW Sheridan Road.

Local Ordinance, 2315 NW Terrace Hills.

Burglary, 1309 NW Baldwin.

Theft/Larceny, 295 NW 2nd.

Burglary, 1820 NW 52nd.

Drunk Driving, Southwest 20th Street and West Gore Boulevard.

Drunk Driving, 103 SE Lee.

Drunk Driving, Northeast 15th Street and Cache Road.

Drunk Driving, Southwest 15th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Burglary, 36 NW 29th.