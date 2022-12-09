Police reports for Dec. 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 1820 W. Gore.Drug possession, Northeast 20th Street and Gore Boulevard.Burglary, 1317 W. Lee.Drug possession, 2201 Cache Road.Trespassing, 3164 Cache Road.Larceny, 2301 Cache Road.Burglary, 2804 SW J.Liquor law violations, 2517 NW 38th.Larceny, 127 NE Fullerton.Larceny, 2720 SW J.Burglary, 1212 NW 31st.Drug possession, Northwest 19th Street and Gore Boulevard.Drug possession, Northwest 14th Street and Taylor Avenue.Drug possession, 6457 Cache Road.Larceny, 1925 W. Gore.Larceny, 2310 NW Hoover.Auto theft, 1607 SW Georgia.Disorderly conduct, 1711 NW Kingsbury. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists