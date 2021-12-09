Police reports for Dec. 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics possession, 314½ NW Arlington.Larceny, 4741 NW Motif Manor.Vandalism, 2342 NW Bell.Vandalism, 1902 NW Ferris.Larceny, 6804 NW Willow Springs Drive.Larceny, 902 W. Gore.Disorderly conduct, 1324 NW 53rd.Larcenies, 2030 NW 82nd.Auto theft, 2808 NW 23rd.Larceny, 2402 NW Austin Drive.Larceny, 4221 SE Bedford Drive.Disorderly conduct, 2401 Cache Road.Burglary, 2310 E. Gore.Larceny, 4733 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 102 SW 3rd.Larceny, 2312 W. Lee.Larceny, 1103 SW Summit.Larceny, 208 SW 18th.Larceny, 409 SE Sungate Blvd.Larceny, 1412 NW 22nd.Burglary, 3024 NE Pioneer Blvd.Larceny, 3501 E. Gore.Burglary, 2328 NW 35th.Larceny, 4045 NW Lindy.Auto theft, 2704 NW 52nd.Burglary, 6726 NW Atlanta.Larceny, 1011 S. Sheridan.Vandalism, 1805 NW Floyd.Larceny, 2701 NW Hilltop Drive.Disorderly conduct, 2808 NW 35th Place.Larceny, 1203 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 4741 NW Motif Manor.Arson, 2030 NW 82nd.Larceny, 611 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1314 NW Irwin.Burglary, 6521 NW Columbia.Vandalism, 1406 SW 6th.Disorderly conduct, 24 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 130 SW 45th.Narcotics possession, 1200 block Southwest 25th Street. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists