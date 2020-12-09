Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, trespassing, 2202 SW B.
Trespassing, 2704 NW 52nd.
Auto burglary, 422 NW 71st.
Trespassing, 4759 NW Motif Manor.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
