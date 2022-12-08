Police reports for Dec. 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2108 SW A.Pornography, 1505 SW 68th.Arson, 104 SW 13th.Trespassing, No. 1 NW 67th.Pornography, 5535 Cache Road.Drug possession, 1202 NW 23rd Place.Auto theft, 6801 NW Ferris.Burglary, 7628 NW Baldwin.Disorderly conduct, 1711 NW Pollard.Burglary, 1512 SW D.Burglary, 2801 SW 27th.Burglary, 3134 Cache Road.Robbery, 4613 SE Caber Circle.Larceny, 1104 NW 61st. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists