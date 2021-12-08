Police reports for Dec. 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, Southwest 13th Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 6318 NW Taylor.Burglary, 403 NW 53rd.Larceny, 601 SW Summit.Vandalism, 5816 NW Dearborn.Auto theft, 208 SW 18th.Larceny, 1431 NW Lindy.Larceny, Southwest 19th Street and C Avenue.Larceny, 4301 Cache Road.Burglary, 1307 S. Sheridan.Disorderly conduct, 4121 W. Gore.Vandalism, 1918 NW Pollard.Aggravated assault, 1005 SW 9th.Vandalism, 1605 NW 27th.Burglary, 7202 Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 4012 SW Sunflower Lane.Trespassing, 3134 Cache Road.Burglary, 1416 NW Kingsbury. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists