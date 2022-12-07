Police reports for Dec. 7, 2022 By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 2705 NW Denver.Burglary, 6139 SW Park Place.Pornography, 2817 NW Morningside Drive.Burglary, 3910 SW Rolling Hills Drive.Burglary, 46 SW 45th.Burglary, 303 S. Sheridan.Liquor law violations, 416 NW Euclid.Larceny, 2703 NW 24th.Aggravated assault, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists