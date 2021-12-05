Police reports for Dec. 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, No. 2 S. Sheridan.Narcotics possession, 1405 NW Kingsbury.Vandalism, 40 NE 25th.Larceny, 1311 W. Lee.Trespassing, 1305 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1005 SW 4th.Auto theft, 702 SW Washington.Disorderly conduct, vandalism, 3401 W. Gore.Larceny, 912 SW C.Auto theft, 1234 SW Carroll.Auto theft, 924 SW 38th.Aggravated assault, 10 SW 4th.Auto theft, 6617 NW Denver.Auto theft, No. 5 SE I.Drug possession, Southwest 17th Street and E Avenue.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Maple Drive.Auto theft, 1605 NW 15th.Auto theft, 5335 NW Euclid.Larceny, 1011 SW D.Larceny, 4455 Cache Road.Larceny, 6313 NW Irwin.Larceny, 1901 NW Oak.Arson, 411 SW Garfield.Burglary, 3011 E. Gore.Auto theft, 4503 SW Cherokee.Auto theft, Southwest 12th Street and Park Avenue.Trespassing, 1002 N. Sheridan.DUI, Northwest 19th Street and Kingsbury Avenue.Disorderly conduct, 3134 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists