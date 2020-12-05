Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 309 NW Bell.
Auto theft, 1506 SW Wisconsin.
Assault and battery, 127 NE Fullerton.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
