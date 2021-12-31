Police reports for Dec. 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft/larceny, 4005 NW Ozmun.Theft/larceny, 2201 NW 34th .Theft of vehicle, 6103 Cache Road.Theft/larceny, 616 NW Euclid.Theft/larceny, 3107 NE Mayflower.Theft/larceny, 5340 Cache Road.Theft/Larceny, 4009 NW Ozmun.Forgery/counterfeiting, 1911 NW Lincoln.Fraud, 837 NW 17th.Vandalism, 1717 NW Smith.Vandalism, 1312 SW 9th.Burglary, 4005 NW Ozmun.Theft/larceny, 4634 SW J.Burglary, 1217 NW Oak.Burglary, No. 9 NW 25th.Burglary, 5214 Rogers Lane.Burglary, 501 NW Fairway Villas Place.Theft/larceny, 1616 NW 38th.Fraud, 4504 SW Park.Fraud, 4904 NW Smith.Forgery/counterfeiting, 6109 NW Cheyenne.Fraud, 1914 SW D.Burglary, 7915 NW Andrews.Burglary, 274 SW 52nd.Burglary, 1420 NW Hunter.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Vandalism, Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 20th Street.Burglary, 1007 NW Arlington.Burglary, 4908 NW Smith.Burglary, 1420 NW Hunter.Burglary, 25002 Fort Sill Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Fraud Following Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists