Police reports for Dec. 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drunk driving, Northwest 23rd Street and Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, Northwest Andrews Avenue and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard.Burglary, 622 SW Bishop Road.Burglary, 2802 NE 9th.Burglary, 602 NW 16th.