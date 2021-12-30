Police reports for Dec.30, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft/larceny, 1208 NW Bessie.Fraud, 2015 SW Monroe.Fraud, 5325 NW Glenn.Fraud, 3411 SW Abilene.Theft/larceny, 4010 NW Oak.Forgery/counterfeiting, 1420 W. Lee.Burglary, 2608 NW Bell.Theft/larceny, 1501 SW Tennessee.Theft/larceny, 285 NW 2nd.Theft/larceny, 110 S. Sheridan.Theft/larceny, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.Burglary, 2015 SW Monroe.Theft/larceny, 1420 NW Hunter.Theft/larceny, 1210 Fort Sill Blvd.Fraud, Southwest 24th Street and Southwest G Avenue.Theft/larceny, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Burglary, 824 NW Hilltop.Theft/larceny, 3460 NW Baltimore.Theft/larceny, 1011 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 1125 E Gore.Burglary, 315 SE Warwick Way.Burglary, 1602 SW B.Burglary, 1217 NW Oak.Narcotics, Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue.Theft/larceny, 1621 NW 27th.Theft/larceny, 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Following Lawton Police Department Fraud Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists