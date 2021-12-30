Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft/larceny, 1208 NW Bessie.

Fraud, 2015 SW Monroe.

Fraud, 5325 NW Glenn.

Fraud, 3411 SW Abilene.

Theft/larceny, 4010 NW Oak.

Forgery/counterfeiting, 1420 W. Lee.

Burglary, 2608 NW Bell.

Theft/larceny, 1501 SW Tennessee.

Theft/larceny, 285 NW 2nd.

Theft/larceny, 110 S. Sheridan.

Theft/larceny, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd.

Burglary, 2015 SW Monroe.

Theft/larceny, 1420 NW Hunter.

Theft/larceny, 1210 Fort Sill Blvd.

Fraud, Southwest 24th Street and Southwest G Avenue.

Theft/larceny, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

Burglary, 824 NW Hilltop.

Theft/larceny, 3460 NW Baltimore.

Theft/larceny, 1011 S. Sheridan.

Burglary, 1125 E Gore.

Burglary, 315 SE Warwick Way.

Burglary, 1602 SW B.

Burglary, 1217 NW Oak.

Narcotics, Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue.

Theft/larceny, 1621 NW 27th.

Theft/larceny, 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway.