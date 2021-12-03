Police reports for Dec. 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, 7700 block West Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Aggravated assault, 2742 SW I.Aggravated assault, 8209 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.Larceny, 1714 NW Dearborn.Larceny, 1802 NE 36th.DUI, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 1409 N. Sheridan.Auto theft, 1710 SW B.Larceny, 4667 NW Ozmun.Auto theft, 1216½ SW Park.Disorderly conduct, 610 SW 52nd.Vandalism, 6405 NW Oak.Auto theft, 910 SW McKinley.Disorderly conduct, 1507 SW Tennessee.Disorderly conduct, 10 SW 69th.Auto thefts, 201 SE Interstate Drive.Narcotics possession, 808 SW 9th.Larceny, 3004 NE Lancaster Lane.Larceny, 3612 W. Lee.Burglary, 1507 NW Kingsbury.Auto theft, 926 NW 20th.Trespassing, 1401 NW Kingsbury.Auto theft, 712 SW I. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists