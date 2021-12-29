Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft of vehicle, 1411 NW Ozmun.

Theft of vehicle, 1115 SW Sheridan Road.

Weapons law violations, 2800 SW J.

Theft of vehicle, 5221 Cache Road.

Theft/larceny, 1902 NW Columbia.

Theft/larceny, 1607 SW Texas.

Theft/larceny, 2713 NW 22nd.

Theft of vehicle, 601 NE Flower Mound.

Theft of vehicle, 3146 Cache Road.

Burglary, 7206 Cache Road.

Weapons law violations, 3164 Cache Road.

Burglary, 1309 SW E.

Burglary, 1914 SW D.

Vandalism, 1006 SW Park.

Burglary, 2809 NW 24th.

Recommended for you