Police reports for Dec. 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 2107 NW Bessie.Disorderly conduct, 1618 SW New York.Theft of vehicle, 2007 NW 52nd.Vandalism, 5338 Cache Road.Theft, 1002 NW Sheridan.Theft, 1409 SW J.Burglary, 4507 NW Cheyenne.Burglary,1401 SW B.Theft, 908 NW Hilltop.Burglary, 1705 NW Liberty.