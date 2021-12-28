Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Narcotics, 1415 SW New York.

DUI, Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest J Ave.

Vehicle theft, 3401 W. Gore.

Narcotics, 6426 NW Compass.

DUI, 1115 NW Laird.

Burglary, 212 NW 14th.

Burglary, 4759 NW Motif Manor.

DUI, 7600 W. Lee.