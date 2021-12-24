Police reports for Dec. 24, 2021 Dec 24, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2317 NW 46th.Trespassing, 6202 NW Lake Front Drive.Auto theft, 1115 NW Maple.Burglary, 6921 W. Gore.Larceny, 2101 SW 38th.Vandalism, 205 SW 12th.DUI, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 1713 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, Northwest 16th Street and Irwin Avenue.Narcotics possession, Northwest 38th Street and Atlanta Avenue.DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Stonebridge Court.DUI, 2320 SW Tulane.Trespassing, 2401 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists