Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 2317 NW 46th.

Trespassing, 6202 NW Lake Front Drive.

Auto theft, 1115 NW Maple.

Burglary, 6921 W. Gore.

Larceny, 2101 SW 38th.

Vandalism, 205 SW 12th.

DUI, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

Larceny, 1713 W. Lee.

Disorderly conduct, Northwest 16th Street and Irwin Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Northwest 38th Street and Atlanta Avenue.

DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Stonebridge Court.

DUI, 2320 SW Tulane.

Trespassing, 2401 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

