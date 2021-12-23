Police reports for Dec. 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 50th Street and 52nd Street.Aggravated assault, 1163 NW Ozmun.Kidnapping, 214 SW B.Auto theft, 3832 NW Dearborn.Larceny, 2342 NW Bell.Larceny, 117 NE Arlington.Auto theft, Northwest 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.Auto theft, 2416 SW G.DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Gore Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 1306 NW Irwin.Narcotics possession, robbery, 3401 W. Gore.DUI, 5315 Cache Road.Vandalism, Southwest 20th Street and J Avenue.Larceny, 612 W. Lee.Burglary, 421 SE Interstate Drive.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.Aggravated assault, 2210 NW Hoover.Auto theft, 4704 NW Lindy. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists