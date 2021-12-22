Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Larceny, 1615 SW Washington.

Larceny, 5910 NW Briarwood Drive.

Disorderly conduct, 2214 NW Hoover.

Auto theft, Southwest 21st Street and C Avenue.

DUI, 3500 SE Bishop Road.

Auto theft, 1401 SW B.

Larceny, 40 NE 25th.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

