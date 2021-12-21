Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.

Vehicle theft, 1507 NW Bell.

DUI, Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane.

DUI, South Railroad Street and East Gore Boulevard.

Vehicle theft, 2320 SW E.

DUI, Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest 67th Street.