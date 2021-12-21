Police reports for Dec. 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft, 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway.Vehicle theft, 1507 NW Bell.DUI, Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane.DUI, South Railroad Street and East Gore Boulevard.Vehicle theft, 2320 SW E.DUI, Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest 67th Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Lawton Police Department Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Dui Theft Northwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists